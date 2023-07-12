Gulf Navigation Holding (GNH) reduced its equity ownership in Global Equity Investment to 10.63% from 12.79%.

GNH announced the cut transaction in a bourse disclosure on Wednesday.

During the first three months (3M) of 2023, the DFM-listed company logged net profits valued at AED 13.49 million, higher than AED 1.82 million in the year-ago period.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to the owners increased to AED 0.011 in Q1-23 from AED 0.002 in Q1-22, while the revenues climbed to AED 38.88 million from AED 35.06 million.

Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).