Tunis- Tunindex closed Tuesday's session up 0.2% to 9,861.2 points with a modest volume of TND 4.4 million, said broker Tunisie Valeurs.
TUNISAIR shares posted the highest rise in price by 2.6% to TND 0.390 but generating only TND 3,000.
SAM shares performed well after edging up 2.3% to TND 6.300, with a relatively low volume of TND 91,000.
ALKIMIA shares fell by 4.4% to TND 17.200, trading for only TND 11,000.
ONE TECH HOLDING shares dropped by 1.3 % to TND 9.130, trading for TND 82,000 over the session.
ATTIJARI BANK also fell by 0.7% to TND 54.300, feeding the market with a capital of TND 2.1 million.
