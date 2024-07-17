Tunis- Tunindex closed Tuesday's session up 0.2% to 9,861.2 points with a modest volume of TND 4.4 million, said broker Tunisie Valeurs.

TUNISAIR shares posted the highest rise in price by 2.6% to TND 0.390 but generating only TND 3,000.

SAM shares performed well after edging up 2.3% to TND 6.300, with a relatively low volume of TND 91,000.

ALKIMIA shares fell by 4.4% to TND 17.200, trading for only TND 11,000.

ONE TECH HOLDING shares dropped by 1.3 % to TND 9.130, trading for TND 82,000 over the session.

ATTIJARI BANK also fell by 0.7% to TND 54.300, feeding the market with a capital of TND 2.1 million.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).