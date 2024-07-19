The Tunis Stock Exchange closed Thursday's session almost unchanged, with a slight uptick of +0.09%, concluding the day without clear direction. The Tunindex settled at 9,873.04 points with a low trading volume of TND 2.7 million, according to broker MAC SA.

SAH shares declined by 1.6%, to TND 9.840. Having completed its heavy investment programme, the SAH Group is expected to start reaping the benefits from 2024 onward. These investments had significantly impacted profitability through depreciation and financial charges.

Délice Holding shares fell by 1.43%, to TND 13.800. The Délice Group continues to bolster its operational performance and financial strength through well-thought-out product diversification, according to the same source. Management anticipates better distribution for the 2024 fiscal year, with a minimum of TND 1 per share.

One Tech Holding shares closed slightly in the red, losing 0.33%, to TND 9.200. According to management, the outlook for 2024 is promising, reflecting the improvements seen in 2023. While revenues are consolidating at last year's levels, various operational margins are expected to show significant improvement.

BH BANK shares gained 0.74%, to TND 13.650. According to activity indicators as of June 30, 2024, net banking income increased by 15.6%, to TND 361.5 million. In the same sector, BIAT shares rose by 0.69%, to TND 102.

