Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a varied performance on Monday, with the EGX30 climbing by 0.17% to 34,129.59 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, shed by 0.34% to 3,512.31 points.

On the other hand, the EGX70 index as well as the EGX100 index ended the session lower by 0.43% at 10,253.86 points and by 0.44% at 13,876.08 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover amounted to EGP 5.158 billion through the exchange of 2.071 billion shares over 122,216 transactions, while market capitalization hit EGP 2.411 trillion.

Retail investors equaled 74.73% of the total trading, while the institutions represented the remaining 25.26%.

Egyptian investors took over 86.9% of trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders represented 5.28% and 7.81%, respectively.

Egyptian investors were net purchasers with EGP 302.692 million. Meanwhile, the Arab and foreign traders were sellers with EGP 130.813 billion and EGP 171.879 million, respectively.