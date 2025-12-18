Acrow Misr for Scaffolding and Formwork recorded 25.57% year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 556.971 million in the first nine months of 2025, according to the financial results.

The generated earnings were compared with EGP 748.383 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 9.72 at the end of September 2025 from EGP 13.50 a year earlier, while the revenues increased to EGP 4.299 billion from EGP 3.184 billion.

As for the standalone financials, the company logged net profits after tax amounting to EGP 446.679 million in the January-September 2025 period, an annual drop from EGP 640.199 million.

The revenues grew on a yearly basis to EGP 3.545 billion from EGP 2.837 billion.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, Acrow Misr achieved consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 476.133 million, down 14.72% YoY from EGP 558.376 million.

