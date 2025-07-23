Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a varied performance on Tuesday, with the EGX30 dropping by 0.96% to 33,803.34 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, declined by 0.88% to 3,481.29 points.

The EGX70 index ended the session higher by 0.09% at 10,263.32 points.

On the other hand, the EGX100 index fell by 0.22% to 13,846.1 points.

EGX’s turnover amounted to EGP 1.577 billion through the exchange of 4.099 billion shares over 105,579 transactions, while market capitalization hit EGP 2.398 trillion.

Retail investors equaled 78.48% of the total trading, while the institutions represented the remaining 21.51%.

Egyptian investors took over 90.24% of trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders represented 5.24% and 4.52%, respectively.

Egyptian investors were net sellers with EGP 26.759 million. Meanwhile, the Arab and foreign traders were buyers with EGP 10.962 billion and EGP 15.796 million, respectively.