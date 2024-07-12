Optimism has returned to the Tunis stock exchange.

On Thursday, the TUNINDEX rose 0.9% to 9,814.4 points, bringing its annual performance to 12.2%, according to broker Tunisie Valeurs.

Despite a block trade in shares of ASSURANCES MAGHREBIA (for TND 1.1 million), trading was modest at TND 3.9 million.

HANNIBAL LEASE was the best performer of the session. The leasing company's shares rose by 4.4% to TND 5.980. The stock attracted an anaemic volume of TND 2,000 during the session.

SAH LILAS was the star performer of the session. The stock jumped 2.7% to TND 9.250. The stock livened up the market with relatively sustained trading of TND 561,000 dinars.

ELECTROSTAR shares were the biggest losers of the session. The domestic appliance specialist's shares fell by 3.1% to TND 0.310 without being traded.

STB shares were among the session's biggest losers. The bank's shares fell 2.7% to TND 3.210. The stock attracted a relatively small flow of TND 96,000.

Shares of ASSURANCES MAGHREBIA topped the trading charts thanks to the aforementioned block trade. The insurance company's shares were almost flat (-0.06%) at TND 50 providing the market with TND 1.2 million in capital.

