(TAP) - The stock market started the week on a negative note. The benchmark index fell by 0.28% to 9,847.17 points, with a modest trading volume of TND 1.2 million, according to analysis by broker "Tunisie Valeurs."

The SPDIT-SICAF shares were up by 3.9% to TND 12.700, with trading worth TND 77,000.

SOTETEL shares gained 2.2% to TND 5.980, generating transactions worth TND 86,000.

WIFACK INTERNATIONAL BANK shares were down by 4.4% to TND 8.540, with a trading volume of TND 1,000.

TUNISAIR shares fell by 2.6% to TND 0.380, with trading worth TND 3,000.

SAH LILAS shares increased by 1.82% to TND 9.490, with a trading volume of TND 270,000, the highest of the day.

