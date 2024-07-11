(TAP)- The stock market closed Wednesday at 9723.25 points, totalling a limited trading flow of TND 2.5 million, intermediary Tunisie Valeurs said.

Magasin Général posted the best performance with its share price growing 4.5% to TND 6.270, bringing in a meager volume of TND 2,000.

SAM shares joined the best performers, edging up 3.3% to TND 6.190 with a volume of TND 60,000. BTE shares dipped 4.4% to TND 3,710 in an almost zero trading volume.

Tunisair posted the worst performance, slipping 2.6% to TND 0.380 with a trading volume not exceeding TND 11,000.

BIAT shares were the most traded with a total volume of TND 493,000 with the share price falling 0.5% though to TND 98,550.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).