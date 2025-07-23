The long-lasting strategic relations between Oman and China have been stretched over economic investments in oil, electricity, minerals and renewable energy.

The Oman-China strategic partnership has yielded fruitful results in pragmatic cooperation in all areas and the two sides have been strengthening each other in a broader spectrum of areas, according to Brigadier Wu Xinyan, the Chinese Defence Attaché.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 98th Anniversary of the Founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, he said that the strategic relationship has stretched over various sectors covering oil and gas as well.

“The long-lasting strategic relations have been stretched over economic investments in oil, electricity, minerals and renewable energy which serve the common interests of both sides and realise the common development goals of the two countries,” he said.

The bilateral military relations are an important part of the strategic relationship between the two countries and the two sides have been strengthening military friendly cooperation in various fields, and have made comprehensive progress in military training, high-level mutual visits, exchange of experience, and joint exercises and training in the recent past.

“We also look forward to the deepening of cooperation between the two sides in the military and security fields, which will benefit both countries and contribute to regional peace and stability,” he added.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army has played a crucial role in China’s national unification and has safeguarded its peace and stability for nearly 100 years. This occasion holds historical significance and reflects the deep traditional and friendly relations between Oman and China.

“While we celebrate and commemorate the glorious journey of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, we also take this occasion to emphasise China’s long-standing friendship with Oman, which has spanned over a thousand years and has been strengthened and deepened in recent years, marked by remarkable achievements.”

“We firmly believe that the continuous expansion of cooperation in various fields and the opening up of broader prospects for cooperation between the two sides will achieve our respective and common goals,” he added.

Firas al Abduwani, Director-General of Renewable Energy and Hydrogen, Ministry of Energy and Minerals, Saleh al Anboori, Director-General of Exploration and Production of Oil and Gas, Ministry of Energy and Minerals, and Mohammed al Najjar, Director-General of the General Directorate of Training, Ministry of Labour, were also present at the event.

