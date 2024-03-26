PHOTO
Stocks hemmed in by rate risks; yuan wobbles
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6%
Dollar dips, yen draws support from Tokyo's jawboning
While the Fed stuck to its projection of three rate cuts this year, other major central banks similarly signalled that an easing cycle was in play
Gold holds tight range as focus turns to US inflation data
Dollar down 0.3% against its rivals
Oil prices extend upward momentum on expectations of tighter supply
Brent crude rose 23 cents to $86.98 a barrel
US SEC seeks $2bln from Ripple Labs, chief legal officer says
Ripple is scheduled to file a reply in April
US Stocks: Equities subdued after strong week, investors assess Fed rate path
Nvidia, Micron Tech help buoy Nasdaq
