Stocks hemmed in by rate risks; yuan wobbles

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6%

Dollar dips, yen draws support from Tokyo's jawboning

While the Fed stuck to its projection of three rate cuts this year, other major central banks similarly signalled that an easing cycle was in play

Gold holds tight range as focus turns to US inflation data

Dollar down 0.3% against its rivals

Oil prices extend upward momentum on expectations of tighter supply

Brent crude rose 23 cents to $86.98 a barrel

US SEC seeks $2bln from Ripple Labs, chief legal officer says

Ripple is scheduled to file a reply in April

US Stocks: Equities subdued after strong week, investors assess Fed rate path

Nvidia, Micron Tech help buoy Nasdaq

