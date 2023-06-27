PHOTO
Asian stocks teeter as Russia, rates and China risks weigh
MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 0.08%
US Stocks: Wall Street slips as investors eye Russia, Fed hikes, quarter-end
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.72 points
Dollar holds firm ahead of U.S. durable goods, housing data
The dollar index rose 0.04% to 102.770
Oil rises on supply worries, U.S. summer demand hopes
Brent crude futures had climbed 37 cents to $74.55 a barrel
Gold flat as Russia jitters, hawkish Fed outlook weigh
Spot gold held its ground at $1,923.94 per ounce
Banks raised questions in 2020 about FTX-affiliated hedge fund's wire activity, FTX says
Some banks began rejecting wires to or from Alameda the same year that the cryptocurrency exchange scrambled to access the U.S. banking system
