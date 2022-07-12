Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asian stocks at lowest in two years, euro near par with dollar on growth fears

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.8% to its lowest level in two years

Oil slides as renewed China COVID curbs temper fuel demand outlook

Brent crude futures for September fell $1.35, or 1.3%, to $105.75 a barrel

Euro teeters on brink of parity amid recession risks

The single currency fell as low as $1.0006 on Monday, the lowest since December 2002

Gold hits nine-month trough on dollar strength

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,734.97 per ounce

