Asian stocks at lowest in two years, euro near par with dollar on growth fears
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.8% to its lowest level in two years
Oil slides as renewed China COVID curbs temper fuel demand outlook
Brent crude futures for September fell $1.35, or 1.3%, to $105.75 a barrel
Euro teeters on brink of parity amid recession risks
The single currency fell as low as $1.0006 on Monday, the lowest since December 2002
Gold hits nine-month trough on dollar strength
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,734.97 per ounce
