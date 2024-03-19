Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Japanese stocks down, yen steady as markets brace for landmark BOJ shift

The central bank may also ditch its bond yield control and discontinue purchases of risky assets such as ETFs

Yen holds nerve as BOJ decision looms; dollar resurgent

The yen was last little changed at 149.14 per dollar, while the Australian dollar fell 0.06% $0.6556

Gold holds ground as investors seek direction from Fed

Fed expected to stay put on interest rates on Wed

Oil prices edge down as Russia lifts supplies, jet fuel demand stirs caution

The Brent crude oil futures contract for May delivery slipped 16 cents to $86.73 a barrel

US Stocks: Wall Street ends higher, investors juggle Fed nerves with AI enthusiasm

Nvidia AI developer conference kicks off with new chips in focus

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf bourses up on strong oil prices; Egypt extends slideIn

Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index rose 0.7%, ending its previous session of losses

