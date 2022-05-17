Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities, and currencies.

Asia markets gain despite global growth worries

The U.S. dollar index was flat in Asian trade to be at 104.1

Oil prices ease as EU struggles to seal Russia import ban

Hungary holds out on signing Russian oil embargo

Dollar knocked from 20-year high; yuan slide pauses

The euro rose about 0.1% on the dollar to $1.0446

Gold flat as dollar retreat offsets rising U.S. bond yields

Asian shares edge higher; USD off 20-year peaks

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon