Asian stocks rise, dollar eases as markets weigh US rate outlook
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.7%
Oil slips after large US crude stock build
Brent crude futures fell 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $81.26 a barrel at 0135 GMT
Gold near two-month low as traders wary of US rate cut prospects
Spot gold was flat at $1,992.77 per ounce, after hitting its lowest since Dec. 13 on Wednesday
US Stocks: Wall Street ends higher, lifted by Uber, Lyft and Nvidia
Uber surged almost 15% to a record high, boosted by a $7 billion share buyback plan
Dollar pauses as Fed officials weigh in; yen firm despite GDP surprise
The U.S. inflation data pushed back bets on a first Fed rate cut to the middle of the year
Bitcoin market cap crosses $1trln as buyers flood in
Bitcoin's price reached as high as $52,079 on Wednesday, its latest 25-month high
