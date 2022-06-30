Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares end quarter in sombre mood, dollar on high

Nikkei slips 0.8%, Wall St futures ease

Oil steady as concerns over weaker economy offset tight supplies

U.S. inventories down as refiners pick up activity

Euro under pressure as inflation fears send investors to dollar haven

Bitcoin, dipped back below the symbolic $20,000 level on persistent market ructions

Gold set for worst quarter in five as dollar dominates

Silver, platinum and palladium face quarterly losses

