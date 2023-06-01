Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks gain as Fed hike bets recede, debt vote eases nerves

Treasury yields rose slightly from nearly two-week lows

US Stocks: Wall St falls as labor data spurs rate hike jitters before debt ceiling vote

US job openings unexpectedly rise in April

Dollar retreats as Fed pause eyed; U.S. debt deal clears House

The dollar was mixed in Asia trade and barely reacted to the vote, with the euro rising 0.04% against the greenback to $1.06895

Oil falls after large surprise build in US crude stocks

U.S. oil stocks rise by 5.2 mln barrels - API

Gold prices range-bound as traders measure Fed policy path

Dollar retreats as Fed pause eyed

Bankman-Fried hints at blame-the-lawyers defense in criminal case

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to the charges

