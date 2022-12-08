Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks edge up despite global growth worries

Elsewhere in Asia, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.67%, while Japan's Nikkei fell to near one-month low

US Stocks: S&P, Nasdaq extend losing streaks amid rising recession worries

Apple down after Morgan Stanley cuts Dec shipment target

Dollar struggles as recession worries simmer

The yuan hovered near an almost three-month high after China revealed a loosening of stifling COVID restrictions

Gold inches lower as dollar ticks up

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,783.50 per ounce

Oil prices steady after hitting 2022 lows

U.S. crude stocks drop; fuel stocks post large builds -EIA

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is said to face market manipulation inquiry by U.S. prosecutors: NYT

The prosecutors are looking into whether Bankman-Fried controlled the prices of two interlinked currencies, TerraUsd and Luna

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon