Asia stocks edge up despite global growth worries
Elsewhere in Asia, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.67%, while Japan's Nikkei fell to near one-month low
US Stocks: S&P, Nasdaq extend losing streaks amid rising recession worries
Apple down after Morgan Stanley cuts Dec shipment target
Dollar struggles as recession worries simmer
The yuan hovered near an almost three-month high after China revealed a loosening of stifling COVID restrictions
Gold inches lower as dollar ticks up
Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,783.50 per ounce
Oil prices steady after hitting 2022 lows
U.S. crude stocks drop; fuel stocks post large builds -EIA
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is said to face market manipulation inquiry by U.S. prosecutors: NYT
The prosecutors are looking into whether Bankman-Fried controlled the prices of two interlinked currencies, TerraUsd and Luna
