Yen on intervention watch; Asia shares subdued

The sliding yen has been a boon for Japan's Nikkei, which is up about 3% for the month thus far

Oil prices advance as investors reassess US inventories data

Brent crude futures for May were up 29 cents, or 0.34%, at $86.38 a barrel

Gold holds steady as traders await US data for more Fed cues

Fed's Waller still sees 'no rush' to cut rates

Dollar firm after Fed comments; yen under close watch

The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against major peer currencies, ticked up in the wake of Waller's comments

US Stocks: Stocks close with gains, led by Dow as investors look for rate insight

Merck up after U.S. FDA approves therapy for rare lung condition

Coinbase must face US securities regulator's lawsuit

Shares in Coinbase were down 2.4% in morning trading following the ruling

