The main All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) fell by 0.57% on Tuesday and closed the trading session at 12,105.54 points.

The trading value reached SAR 6.85 billion through the exchange of 296.32 million shares.

Saudi Manpower Solutions Company was the most active stock in terms of trading volume and value with 63.23 million shares exchanged at SAR 693.27 million.

Sumou Real Estate Company led the risers with 9.98%, while Miahona Company headed the decliners with 6.82%.

On the other hand, the Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) ended the session higher by 0.47% at 26,164.00 points.

Alqemam for Computer Systems Company topped the gainers with 9.27%, while Alqemam for Computer Systems Company led the fallers with 10%.

