Riyadh – Mubasher: The main All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) ended Sunday’s trading session higher by 2.55% at 11,855.11 points.

A total of 1.96 billion shares were traded at a value of SAR 53.94 billion.

Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) was the most active stock in terms of the trading volume and value with 1.73 billion shares exchanged at SAR 47.38 billion

Miahona Company advanced the risers with 18.21%, while Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Company (GO) headed the fallers with 9.66%.

The Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) also went up by 0.33% at 26,317.99 points.

Miral Dental Clinics Company topped the gainers with 14.75%, while Lana Medical Company headed the losers with 11.68%.

