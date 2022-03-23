Riyadh – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has granted its green light for the request of Amwaj International Company to list and trade its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

Amwaj will offer 600,000 shares, representing %10 of its capital, on the Parallel Market, according to a recent bourse filing.

The CMA also approved the direct listing of Aqaseem Factory for Chemicals and Plastics Company on Nomu. [IE1]

It is worth noting that the regulatory authority resolved both requests on 21 March.

