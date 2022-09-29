Riyadh – Advanced Petrochemical Company will disburse SAR 142.53 million as cash dividends for the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, according to a bourse filing.

The firm will pay out a dividend of SAR 0.55 per share, representing 5.50% of the share nominal value, for 259.15 million eligible shares.

The eligibility and distribution dates for the Q3-22 dividends will be on 8 and 18 December, respectively.

Last July, the company’s board proposed the same dividend amount for Q2-22.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, Advanced Petrochemical registered net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 274 million as per its estimated financials, down 37.16% from SAR 436 million in H1-21.

