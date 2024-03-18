The National Company for Glass Industries (Zoujaj) unveiled the board’s decision to pay cash dividends valued at SAR 16.45 million for the second half (H2) of 2023.

Zoujaj will disburse a dividend of SAR 0.50 per share, equivalent to 5% of the share nominal value, for 32.90 million eligible shareholders.

Eligibility and distribution dates for the dividends will be 15 and 27 May 2024, respectively.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, the company logged 76.59% year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits after Zakat and tax at SAR 21.70 million, compared to SAR 92.70 million net profits.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).