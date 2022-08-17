Riyadh – Saudi Research and Media Group registered SAR 281.2 million in net profits for the first half (H1) of 2022, a year-on-year (YoY) jump of 24.37% when compared to SAR 226.1 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at SAR 3.52 in H1-22, compared to SAR 2.83 in H1-21, according to a bourse disclosure on Tuesday.

In the meantime, the company’s revenue increased by 30.32% YoY during H1-22 to SAR 1.69 billion from SAR 1.29 billion.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the net profits of the Tadawul-listed firm grew by 25.33% annually to SAR 168.70 million when compared to SAR 134.60 million.

Revenues stood at SAR 907.20 million in the April-June period in 2022, up 29.10% from SAR 702.70 million in the corresponding period in 2021.

Over the period from January to March 2022, the group reported a 22.95% YoY increase in net profits after Zakat and tax to SAR 112.50 million from SAR 91.50 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).