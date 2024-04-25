Riyadh – The extraordinary general assembly of Saudi Cement Company approved a cash dividend of SAR 1 per share for the second half (H2) of 2023.

The company will pay a total of SAR 153 million, representing 10% of the capital, on 8 May 2024, according to a bourse filing.

During the same meeting that was held on 24 April, the shareholders also passed the disbursement of SAR 5.23 million as remuneration to the board members for 2023.

The board members recommended the cash dividends last February.

In 2023, Saudi Cement achieved net profits valued at SAR 381 million, lower by 4.46% than SAR 398.80 million as of 31 December 2022.

