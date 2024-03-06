Quara Finance Company is set to begin the listing and trading of its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) on Thursday, 7 March 2024.

Under the symbol 9596, the Saudi firm will float 2.65 million ordinary shares, representing 8.83% of its total shares, according to a bourse filing.

The Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) highlighted that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

Last month, the company set the final price for its offering at SAR 15 per share.

