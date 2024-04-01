Riyadh – The net profit of Maharah Human Resources Company declined by 14.83% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 96.34 million in 2023 from SAR 113.12 million.

Revenues grew 12.26% YoY to SAR 1.89 billion last year from SAR 1.68 billion, according to the annual financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) reached SAR 2.14 in 2023, down from SAR 2.51 in 2022.

Cash Dividends

The company’s board proposed the distribution of SAR 33.75 million, or SAR 7.5 halal per share, in cash dividends, for the second half (H2) of 2023.

The distribution date is 22 April 2024 and the eligibility date is 2 April.

During the first six months (6M) of 2023, Maharah reported net profits of SAR 75.77 million, up 45.68% YoY from SAR 52.01 million.

