The board of National Gas and Industrialization Company (GASCO) approved cash dividends valued at SAR 82.50 million, representing 11% of the capital, for the first half (H1) of 2024.

GASCO will disburse a dividend of SAR 1.10 per share for 75 million eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

Eligibility and payment dates for the H1-24 dividends will be 8 and 22 July 2024, respectively.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, the Saudi company logged net profits valued at SAR 78.60 million, up 7.67% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 73 million.

Revenues increased by 14.94% to SAR 706.80 million in Q1-24 from SAR 614.90 million in Q1-23.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).