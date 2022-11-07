Saudi-based Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company may list its Dubai business on an international stock exchange.

In a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), the company said it was considering several strategic and capital markets options with regards to its international property business in Dubai, which may include listing.

Dar Al Arkan's construction of The W Residences Dubai – Downtown is estimated to be completed by December 2025.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

