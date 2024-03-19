Riyadh – Alandalus Property Company’s board of directors has approved appointing a new Chairman and a Vice Chairman.

The new Chairman Abdulsalam bin Abdulrahman Al Aqeel and Vice Chairman Saleh bin Muhammad Al Habib will be non-executive members of the board of directors.

Furthermore, the board also approved appointing Abdulrahman Abdulaziz Alshaye as secretary.

Alandalus Property logged a 45.45% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to SAR 36.42 million in 2023 from SAR 66.77 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

