The board of Ras Al Khaimah Company for White Cement and Construction Materials (RAK White Cement) has approved delisting the company’s shares from Boursa Kuwait.

The withdrawal decision will be discussed during the upcoming ordinary general meeting (OGM), according to a stock exchange statement on Sunday.

RAK White Cement is dually listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Boursa Kuwait.

During the first half (H1) of 2022, RAK White Cement logged net profits attributable to the owners worth KWD 1.41 million, an annual jump of 22% from KWD 1.16 million.

In the meantime, the company's total operating revenues grew by 5% on an annual basis to KWD 10.71 million in H1-22 from KWD 10.16 million.

