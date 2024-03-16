Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange concluded this week’s trading with a 0.25 percent increase compared to a 2.34 percent loss in the previous week, reaching a level of 10,256 points.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA) regarding these indicators, Ramzi Qasimia, a financial advisor, expected the general stock market index to continue its positive performance and increase trading levels during the upcoming week. He also anticipated the stock market benefiting from the global rise in oil prices and the improved performance of neighboring Gulf markets, some of which recorded their highest levels in over a year. He noted that most stocks have regained their pre-dividend price levels.

During this week, the real estate sector performed the best with a growth of 3.7 percent, followed by the transportation sector with approximately 3.1 percent, led by the positive performance of Nakilat stocks, which gained about 3 percent. Additionally, the services sector rose by 1.1 percent due to the gains of WOQOD stocks, which exceeded 3 percent. Meanwhile, the industrial sector index rose by 0.76 percent. Meanwhile, the financial sector decreased by 0.3 percent, and the insurance sector dropped 0.1 percent.

Qatar Stock Exchange’s index ended the week’s trading session with a 0.63 percent increase, surpassing the 10,256-point mark. He highlighted that the end-of-week session coincided with the implementation of FTSE index reviews, which boosted trading volume to approximately QR1.233bn. Notably, shares of QNB, Masraf Al Rayan, Mesaieed, Industries Qatar, and Commercial Bank dominated most of the trading during today’s session. Additionally, Nakilat and WOQOD stocks led the list of most profitable stocks as a result of these reviews.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

