Doha, Qatar: The Board of Directors of Ezdan Holding Group has convened yesterday and ratified the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, where the profits netted QR99.7m compared to QR86.7m in 2022.

The Group’s earnings per share (EPS) reported QR0.004 by the end of 2023, compared to QR0.003 by the end 2022.

The Group generated revenues of QR1,913m, compared to QR1,937m for a year earlier. The Board of Directors has recommended no dividends for the financial year ended 31 December 2023. That recommendation will be submitted for approval at the Annual General Assembly meeting.

