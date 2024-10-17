Doha, Qatar: Ahli Bank (ABQK) announced a net profit of QR647m for the first nine months of 2024, with an increase of 5.2% over the same period last year.

Commenting on the results, Hassan Ahmed AlEfrangi, Ahlibank’s CEO said: “The Bank has delivered solid financial results, reflecting our commitment to continuous progress and strengthening our financial performance”.

AlEfrangi added “As a further testimony to our performance, the Bank continues to enjoy higher credit ratings with international credit ratings of A2/P1 from Moody’s and Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A’ by Fitch.”

AlEfrangi further added: “The Bank remains focused on driving innovation in technology and digital transformation, with a particular emphasis on increasing Qatarization by attracting and developing young Qatari talent to assume future leadership roles.”

Commenting on the results, Sheikh Faisal bin AbdulAziz bin Jassem Al Thani, Chairman of Ahlibank said: “We have made significant strides in integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into our strategies, building a strong sustainability framework through which we aim to further enhance our participation in sustainability-related events and initiatives in the years to come.”

The Chairman added, “We take this opportunity to thank our customers for their continuous loyalty towards Ahlibank, shareholders for their ongoing commitment, management and staff for all their dedication and the Qatar Central Bank for their esteemed guidance and support.”

