Riyadh – Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company (Petro Rabigh) recorded a 54.39% year-on-year (YoY) hike in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 2.10 billion during the first half (H1) of 2022, compared to SAR 1.36 billion.

Revenues increased by 52.99% to SAR 32.50 billion in January-June 2022, compared to SAR 21.24 billion during the same period a year earlier, according to the interim financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) went up to SAR 2.41 in H1-22, versus SAR 1.56 in H1-21.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, Petro Rabigh generated net profits after Zakat and tax of SAR 1.38 billion, higher by 93.17% YoY than SAR 717 million.

The company’s revenues surged by 62.93% YoY to SAR 18.10 billion in Q2-22 from SAR 11.10 billion.

In the first three months (3M) of 2022, the Saudi listed firm posted net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 725 million, an annual jump of 11.71% from SAR 649 million.

