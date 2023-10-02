Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Japan stocks soar as yen hits 1-year low

Trading was also thinned by a market holiday in Hong Kong

Buoyant dollar pushes fragile yen to within striking distance of 150

In the broader currency market, the euro lost 0.07% to $1.0565, after ending the previous quarter with a 3% fall, its worst performance in a year

Gold touches near 7-month low on dollar strength; focus on US jobs data

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,846.29 per ounce

Oil prices climb as investor risk appetite grows

Brent December crude futures rose 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $92.38 a barrel

Mideast Stocks: Saudi bourse tracks oil prices lower, Egypt extends losses

Oil prices settled 1% lower on Friday due to macroeconomic concerns and profit-taking

US SEC sues auditor Prager Metis over alleged independence violations

Between December 2017 and October 2020, Prager Metis improperly added indemnification provisions to engagement letters to clients for more than 200 audits and other work, the SEC said

