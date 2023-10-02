Saudi Arabia's stock market ended lower on Sunday in response to Friday's fall in oil prices, while the Egyptian index extended loses on profit-taking. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index fell 0.1%, extending losses from the previous session, weighed down by a 0.9% fall in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - settled 1% lower on Friday due to macroeconomic concerns and profit-taking.

Saudi Arabia is expected to tap the international debt markets to finance a projected budget deficit in 2023-2024, the finance ministry said, against a backdrop of lower oil prices and the country's extended oil production cuts.

In Qatar, the index dropped 0.4%, hit by a 1% fall in the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank.

The Qatar bourse had been temporarily suspended from trading to rectify a technical glitch which occurred in the market's index calculation system at 9:24 a.m. (0624 GMT).

After resolving the fault, the pre-opening session recommenced at 10:15 AM, lasting for 15 minutes, followed by continuous trading from 10:30 AM until the end of the trading session.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index finished 0.6% lower, as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory including Fawry for Banking Tehnology and Electronic payment, which was down 7.2%.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.1% to 11,040 QATAR lost 0.4% to 10,216 EGYPT down 0.6% to 11,337 BAHRAIN eased 0.1% to 1,937 OMAN added 0.4% to 4,699 KUWAIT was up 0.4% to 7,552 (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)