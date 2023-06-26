Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Oil firm, stocks wobbly after short-lived Russian mutiny

MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped to a three-week low before floating around either side of flat

US Stocks: Lofty valuations on US stocks a growing worry for investors

The S&P 500 pulled back for the week though it is up more than 13% since the year began

Oil climbs on concerns Russia political issues may impact supply

Brent was trading 27 cents higher at $74.12 a barrel

Dollar steady as investors ponder over global rates, economic outlook

Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar steadied at 102.71

Gold prices edge up on weaker dollar

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,926.29 per ounce

Bitcoin hits more than 1-year high amid BlackRock ETF excitement

Bitcoin has gained nearly 25% in value since BlackRock's filing

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon