Asia shares rally as China measures boost market

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 1.4%

Dollar soft as investors digest 'higher for longer' path

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, eased 0.115% to 104.05

Oil ticks higher after China moves to support flagging economy

Brent crude rose 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.70 a barrel

Gold flat after Powell's hawkish speech; focus on economic data

Spot gold was little changed at $1,915.79 per ounce

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets gain, Egypt outperforms

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.6%

Biden administration unveils new crypto tax reporting rules

The rule is part of a broader push by Congress and regulatory authorities to crack down on crypto users who may be failing to pay their taxes

