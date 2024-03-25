Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia shares flat, dollar restrained by Japan caution

Nikkei dips, S&P 500 futures flat

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf bourses end near flat; Saudi slips

ACWA Power fell 1.7% and Saudi National Bank, the kingdom's largest lender, shed 0.9%

Oil prices rise as heightened geopolitical risk exacerbates supply concern

Brent crude futures had climbed 24 cents, or 0.3%, to $85.67 a barrel

Gold flat after Fed-driven rally, focus on US inflation data

Spot gold was flat at $2,163.99 per ounce

Intervention threat curbs dollar's ascent towards new high on the yen

The moves have come in the wake of the Bank of Japan's landmark interest rate hike at its March policy meeting

Wall St Week Ahead: Broadening US market rally gets boost from dovish Fed

Rallies in stocks such as Nvidia and Meta Platforms have been the market’s main individual drivers in 2024

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon