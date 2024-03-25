PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asia shares flat, dollar restrained by Japan caution
Nikkei dips, S&P 500 futures flat
Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf bourses end near flat; Saudi slips
ACWA Power fell 1.7% and Saudi National Bank, the kingdom's largest lender, shed 0.9%
Oil prices rise as heightened geopolitical risk exacerbates supply concern
Brent crude futures had climbed 24 cents, or 0.3%, to $85.67 a barrel
Gold flat after Fed-driven rally, focus on US inflation data
Spot gold was flat at $2,163.99 per ounce
Intervention threat curbs dollar's ascent towards new high on the yen
The moves have come in the wake of the Bank of Japan's landmark interest rate hike at its March policy meeting
Wall St Week Ahead: Broadening US market rally gets boost from dovish Fed
Rallies in stocks such as Nvidia and Meta Platforms have been the market’s main individual drivers in 2024
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon