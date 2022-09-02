The board of directors of Misr Chemical Industries Company (MICH) approved the distribution of cash dividends worth EGP 1.40 per share for fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, according to a statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on September 1st.

Moreover, the board endorsed the financial statements for the period from July 1st to 31st, the company announced in another statement.

The financial statement showed that the company achieved a net profit of 22.274 million in July 2022, versus EGP 14.389 million in July 2021.

in FY 2021/2022, the company recorded a net profit after tax of EGP 211.045 million, compared to EGP 133.108 million in FY 2020/2021.

Misr Chemical Industries owns a manufacturing plant that produces a range of chemical products including liquid caustic soda, caustic soda flakes, liquid chlorine, hydrochloric acid, and bleaching powder.

