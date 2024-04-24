Taaleem Management Services (TALM) reported an 87.08% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company for the six-month period ended February 29th 2024, according to the company’s financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

The company’s consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company recorded EGP 356.180 million during the period from September 2023 until February 2024, compared to a profit of EGP 190.391 million in the six-month period ended February 28th, 2023.

Revenues climbed to EGP 689.984 million from EGP 428.912 million.

Moreover, the company achieved a standalone net profit after tax of EGP 125.280 million in the six-month period ended February 29th, 2024, up from EGP 38.181 million in the corresponding period last year.

Established in 2015, Taaleem Management Services Company is engaged in the education sector. It owns Nahda University Beni

