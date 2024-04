Minapharm Pharmaceuticals will pay EGP 1.65 per share in cash dividends to shareholders for 2023 earnings on May 12th, according to a statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on April 24th.

The eligibility in distribution to shareholders will be until May 7th’s trading session.

