DUBAI: Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares jump as investors eye end to Fed hikes, China stimulus
* Oil rises on OPEC+ cuts, weaker dollar
* PRECIOUS-Gold struggles for momentum as traders await US inflation data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed on oil price drop; Dubai at 8-year high
* QatarEnergy, UAE'S ENOC sign 10-year condensate supply agreement
* Refinery fire at Iran's Bandar Abbas put out - state media [nL1N38W108}
EGYPT
* Egypt's headline inflation climbs to all-time high of 35.7% in June
* Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rises to 35.7% in June - CAPMAS
SAUDI ARABIA
* PGA tour will tout minimal Saudi influence in golf merger at congressional hearing
* Saudi's United Electronics Qtrly Profit Falls
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Sobha Realty expected to raise $300 mln with debut sukuk - document
KUWAIT
* Kuwait draft budget estimates $22.2 bln deficit, Al Dustor reports
* Kuwait Investment Authority has lost several senior managers- Bloomberg News
* Al Ahli Bank Of Kuwait Gets CMA Approval On Capital Increase
* Kuwait 2023-24 draft budget sees $22.2 bln deficit - report
QATAR
* Qatar National Bank's Q2 profit falls 4%
* Qatar Sets August Marine Crude OSP at Oman/Dubai Plus $0.10/bbl
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)