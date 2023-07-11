DUBAI: Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares jump as investors eye end to Fed hikes, China stimulus

* Oil rises on OPEC+ cuts, weaker dollar

* PRECIOUS-Gold struggles for momentum as traders await US inflation data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed on oil price drop; Dubai at 8-year high

* QatarEnergy, UAE'S ENOC sign 10-year condensate supply agreement

* Refinery fire at Iran's Bandar Abbas put out - state media [nL1N38W108}

 

 

EGYPT

* Egypt's headline inflation climbs to all-time high of 35.7% in June

* Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rises to 35.7% in June - CAPMAS

 

SAUDI ARABIA

* PGA tour will tout minimal Saudi influence in golf merger at congressional hearing

* Saudi's United Electronics Qtrly Profit Falls

 

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Sobha Realty expected to raise $300 mln with debut sukuk - document

 

KUWAIT

* Kuwait draft budget estimates $22.2 bln deficit, Al Dustor reports

* Kuwait Investment Authority has lost several senior managers- Bloomberg News

* Al Ahli Bank Of Kuwait Gets CMA Approval On Capital Increase

* Kuwait 2023-24 draft budget sees $22.2 bln deficit - report

 

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank's Q2 profit falls 4%

* Qatar Sets August Marine Crude OSP at Oman/Dubai Plus $0.10/bbl

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

 