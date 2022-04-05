The London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) has entered into an agreement to provide its trading and market surveillance technology to Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE).

The new platform will replace QSE's existing trading and market surveillance systems and will enable QSE to expand into derivatives trading in the future, a statement said.

LSEG's financial markets technology products are used by over 25 financial markets infrastructure operators across the globe, including Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Singapore Exchange and LSEG.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@refinitiv.com