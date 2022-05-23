Riyadh - Ladun Investment Company has set the price of its offering on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) at a range of SAR 15-18 per share.

The Saudi company plans to offer 5 million ordinary shares, which represent 10% of the issued share capital, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the offering and book-building period for investors will take place during 22-26 May this year.

It is worth noting that Yaqeen Capital Company is the financial advisor and lead manager for the potential offering.

In October 2021, Tadawul approved the firm’s request to list on Nomu, while the Capital Market Authority (CMA) granted its green light on 28 March this year.

