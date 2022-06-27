Abu Dhabi – The shares of trading firm Invictus Investment Company will be listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Wednesday, 26 June 2022, according to a market statement.

Invictus is a public company limited by shares incorporated in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and will be trading on ADX under the symbol INVICTUS in the second market.

In a separate bourse disclosure, Invictus indicated a profit of AED 198.37 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, compared to AED 58.96 million in Q1-21.

It is worth noting that IHC Food Holding of the listed International Holding Company (IHC) recently planned for a 25% equity acquisition in Invictus Trading.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).