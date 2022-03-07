MUMBAI: Prices of two key indices of India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) were not updating intermittently on Monday, the country's largest bourse said, amid plummeting markets as investors spooked by a sharp rise in oil prices dumped risky assets.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and Nifty's bank index were "intermittently not getting broadcasted," NSE said in a statement. "The Exchange is working on resolving the issue and shall keep the members informed," the exchange said, adding that trading in all segments were functioning normally. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Euan Rocha)